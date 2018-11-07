Audio

Listen to Reclaimed: Nov. 7, 2018 - Punk Rock, "Indians Never Die"

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This week on Reclaimed you're getting a big dose of a very popular end of the Native music spectrum: everything from indie folk and rock all the way to heavy punk and metal -- Just like everything featured on this show, this music is all about survival and resistance. Join host Jarrett Martineau as he turns the volume up LOUD and celebrates Indigenous artists who use every kind of instrument possible to make themselves heard.