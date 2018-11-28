Audio

Listen to Reclaimed: Nov. 28, 2018 - Hip Hop Pt. 3

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Back by popular demand... when listeners heard there was an all-hip-hop episode of Reclaimed coming up the requests started rolling in. So, this week it's more from the next wave in Native rap. It's all beats, rhymes, and Indigenous life -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he highlights a new generation of artists who are pushing the culture, sound, style and swagger to a whole new level.