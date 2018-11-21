Audio

Listen to Reclaimed: Nov. 21, 2018 - PRISM

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This week you're going to experience Indigenous music as a prism that refracts the light of our experiences. Indigenous peoples are not a homogeneous bunch, we are from different backgrounds and homelands. Just like light, we shine differently and that's reflected in our music -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he ventures into an underexplored sound of the Indigenous music spectrum: lights and shadows. Music that's being refracted through a prism of colours, shapes, shades and feelings.