Audio

Listen to Reclaimed: Jan. 30, 2019 - Winter Gathering

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Everything in life has a season, and this episode is all about Winter: the time for rest and reflection. Every season has its special place in the year. Summer is a time for being active and out in the world, travelling and visiting and powwows, and Winter is a time to be home -- Join host Jarrett Martineau and enjoy a playlist of music meant to inspire you to rest, reflect and gather with family.

