Audio

Listen to Reclaimed: Jan. 23, 2019 - Beats & Electronics

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode of Reclaimed is about electronic vibes. Indigenous music as a vibrant history of creating infectious soul, beat-based and electronic sounds -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he enjoys the sounds of some of the best Indigenous beatmakers and producers as they tell a story that connects the past and future right through the dancefloor rhythms of the present. 53:29

