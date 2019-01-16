Audio

Listen to Reclaimed: Jan. 16, 2019 - Roots & Country

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- The coolest cowboys, are Indian cowboys! So, this week on Reclaimed is all about Roots & Country music. Most of us may have grown up with the stereotypical images of "Indians and Cowboys" steeped in mythology. But, like many other misconceptions, Indigenous peoples are indigenizing the image of a cowboy. Whether that means wearing cowboy boots and hats, denim jeans and oversized belt buckles or just having a love for western music... Roots & Country is fan favourite with Indigenous folks - Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores the Native roots of Country music.

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- The coolest cowboys, are Indian cowboys! So, this week on Reclaimed is all about Roots & Country music. Most of us may have grown up with the stereotypical images of "Indians and Cowboys" steeped in mythology. But, like many other misconceptions, Indigenous peoples are indigenizing the image of a cowboy. Whether that means wearing cowboy boots and hats, denim jeans and oversized belt buckles or just having a love for western music... Roots & Country is fan favourite with Indigenous folks - Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores the Native roots of Country music. 53:30

Popular Now Find more popular stories