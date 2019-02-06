Audio

Listen to Reclaimed: Feb. 6, 2019 - The North

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Light and darkness, closeness and isolation, the open tundra, frozen sea and northern lights... this episode of Reclaimed is all about Arctic Sounds -- In the northernmost part of the continent, there's a thriving Indigenous music scene that's singing that land to life. Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores Indigenous music from north of the Arctic Circle.

