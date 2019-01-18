Skip to Main Content
Listen to Marvin's Room January 18th 2019: Usher to Sam Cooke, The Miracles to Jodeci
Audio

Listen to Marvin's Room January 18th 2019: Usher to Sam Cooke, The Miracles to Jodeci

From 90's girl groups to 50's soul sounds, Canadian up and comers to household names this is Marvin's Room
From 90's girl groups to 50's soul sounds, Canadian up and comers to household names this is Marvin's Room 53:30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us