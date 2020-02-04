News · Audio

Life in Hiding

Ngurimuje "Laka" Mujoro lives in constant fear of a knock at her door. She came to Canada from Namibia in 2011 as an asylum seeker, but when her refugee claim was denied, she stayed. She has two Canadian children, and married their father, a permanent resident. Despite having her refugee claim denied in 2012, until last year Laka had been able to remain in Canada without difficulty. That all changed when the Canada Border Services Agency started doing sweeps in Fort McMurray where Laka lives. So, she went into hiding.

