Skip to Main Content
Lee Child on Jack Reacher and his larger-than-life crime thriller series
Audio

Lee Child on Jack Reacher and his larger-than-life crime thriller series

The best-selling author spoke with Eleanor Wachtel about "Past Tense," the latest book in his phenomenally successful Jack Reacher series.
The best-selling author spoke with Eleanor Wachtel about "Past Tense," the latest book in his phenomenally successful Jack Reacher series. 52:23
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us