Skip to Main Content
Leafs forward William Nylander speaks following his contract signing LIVE
Live

Leafs forward William Nylander speaks following his contract signing LIVE

Watch live coverage today at 4 p.m. ET as Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander speaks to the media two days after signing his new contract.
Watch live coverage today at 4 p.m. ET as Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander speaks to the media two days after signing his new contract. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|