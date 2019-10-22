News · Audio

Kinder Surprise

When Jennifer Warren's six-year-old son steals a Kinder Egg from a grocery store, Jennifer seizes the moment and stages what she thinks will be an invaluable lesson. But it turns out, you can't make a morality omelette without cracking a few chocolate eggs. AND when Ada Posner was 27, her mother, Ilona Posner, decided to finally share something with her. Starting with her pregnancy and stretching on into Ada's childhood, Ilona had kept meticulous journals of nearly every waking (and sleeping) moment of Ada's life. But it turns out, Ada is also a super detailed journal-keeper... and so is Ilona's father, Vladimir.

