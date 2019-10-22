News · Audio

Kinder Egg

"No, I'm not going to jail. If anyone's going to jail, it would be you." Jennifer Warren is saying this to her son. He is six. This is not her proudest moment. Faced with the brazen theft of a Kinder Egg from the grocery store, Jennifer seizes the moment and stages what she thinks will be an invaluable lesson. But it turns out, you can't make a morality omelette without cracking a few chocolate eggs.

Social Sharing