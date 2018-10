Live

Kenney, Bilous speak at Energy Relaunch LIVE

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney and Alberta Economic Minister Deron Bilous are speaking to the nation’s top energy thought leaders on how Canada can regain its competitive edge in international energy markets.

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney and Alberta Economic Minister Deron Bilous are speaking to the nation’s top energy thought leaders on how Canada can regain its competitive edge in international energy markets. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories