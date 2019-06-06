News · Audio

Keeper of the Stanley Cup

It's the oldest and most recognisable trophy in all of professional sports and what every Canadian boy dreams of lifting over their head one day. The Stanley Cup has seen and been through a lot since it was first awarded to the Montreal Hockey Club in 1893. If the Stanley Cup could talk it would have some of the most interesting stories to tell. Kris Draper's newborn daughter sat in the Cup and left a little surprise inside. It's been swimming in Mario Lemieux's pool and taken a shower with Steve Yzerman. The Cup has also had its fair share of bumps and bruises as well. Rocket Richard dropped it in 1993. A year later a member of the NY Rangers ripped off the top of the cup. Because of this the NHL brought on someone to take special care of the Stanley Cup. On this week's episode of the Hockey Night In Canada podcast host Rob Pizzo chats with the keeper of the Stanley Cup Phil Pritchard. Phil has spent more than 20 years as the caretaker of the Stanley Cup and shares some interesting stories about hockey's holy grail. Lyle "Sparky" Kulchisky the assistant equipment manager for the Oilers during their championship run in the 80's also joins Rob. Lyle talks about an infamous story where the Stanley Cup was in pieces following a night of revelling.

Social Sharing