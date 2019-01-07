Skip to Main Content
Katherena Vermette answers The Next Chapters' Proust questionnaire
Audio

Katherena Vermette answers The Next Chapters' Proust questionnaire

Author Katherena Vermette brought along her baby girl Ruby when she dropped by our studio in Toronto to take The Next Chapter's Proust questionnaire.
Author Katherena Vermette brought along her baby girl Ruby when she dropped by our studio in Toronto to take The Next Chapter's Proust questionnaire. 4:35
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|