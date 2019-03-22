Skip to Main Content
Justin Trudeau talks budget measures in Thunder Bay LIVE
Live

Justin Trudeau talks budget measures in Thunder Bay LIVE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks about training programs announced in his government's budget and takes reporters' questions in Thunder Bay.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks about training programs announced in his government's budget and takes reporters' questions in Thunder Bay. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us