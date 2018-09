Audio

Just do the thing! How, six years late, I finally taught kids to make comics

After six years of shame and relentless reminder emails from the Ontario Arts Council, my debt has been paid. I taught a hands-on workshop for young people exploring the art of making and writing comics.

After six years of shame and relentless reminder emails from the Ontario Arts Council, my debt has been paid. I taught a hands-on workshop for young people exploring the art of making and writing comics. 13:42

Popular Now Find more popular stories