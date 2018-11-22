Skip to Main Content
Judge delivers sentence for convicted Winnipeg mail-bomber LIVE
Live

The sentencing of convicted mail-bomber Guido Amsel will be live-streamed from court today at 1 p.m. CT, almost 3½​ years after an explosion seriously injured a Winnipeg lawyer.
