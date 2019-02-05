Skip to Main Content
John Fennell's CAN-AM perspective
John Fennell has made some tough choices during his career. The Luge athlete is a citizen of both Canada and the United States, and he has competed and trained for both nations. John has unique perspective on the differences between Canadian and American sport culture. He opens up to POV host Anastasia Bucsis about owning his life decisions, and the importance of not letting singular moments of success or failure define a career.
