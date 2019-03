Video

Jody Wilson-Raybould says she plans to run for the Liberals in this fall's election.

CBC News Network's Michael Serapio speaks to Columnist at Winnipeg Free Press, Niigaan Sinclair about Wilson-Raybould seeking re-election and the impact of the controversy on indigenous issues.

