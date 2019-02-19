Audio

Joannie Rochette on skating her way to med school

Figure skating can open a lot of career doors - but becoming a doctor? Olympic figure skater, Joannie Rochette, soon to be Doctor Rochette, says it's an easy fit. All those long, lonely hours of focus and practise set her up perfectly for the long lonely hours of studying in med school. On this week's POV, host Anastasia Bucsis and Joannie look back on the skater's glorious career - 2010 Olympic bronze, World silver medalist, Four Continents silver, Grand Prix Final bronze, six-time Canadian champion, and the moment that had Canadians holding their breath - when Joannie skated in Vancouver 2010, only a couple of days after her mother's fatal heart attack.

