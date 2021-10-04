Joan Donaldson CBC News Scholarship - Possible Placements

Potential Placement Areas About interning here

REGIONAL

Hamilton The CBC Hamilton team is a small and digital-only team, meaning you would get the chance to cover a wide variety of feature and breaking-news stories for cbc.ca/hamilton, primarily using text and images but with an emphasis on creative and inclusive people-first storytelling including the use of social media, interactive elements, video, and engaging with voices we don't hear as often. There are radio and TV opportunities but writing skills will be honed most of all.

Kitchener

London ON

Ottawa (local) Fluency in French is an asset.

Sudbury We are a dynamic, high functioning and creative team. An internship in Sudbury sets a young journalist up nicely for future opportunities. We're good at training and development.

Thunder Bay

Toronto (local news assignment desk) Toronto assignment gives you an overview of a working newsroom. You will learn how we pitch and select the stories we cover, how to gather and conduct an interview, as well as writing for web, radio and television.

Windsor

Calgary

Halifax

Montreal Fluency in French is required.

North (Yellowknife, Whitehorse)

Regina

St. John's

Vancouver

Winnipeg

NETWORK RADIO

As It Happens As It Happens is a juggernaut of a network radio program. For more than 50 years, the award-winning current-affairs radio program is renowned for its journalism and focuses on covering the stories of the day by calling the people at the centre.

We value:

- stories with tension, that are timely, with a good principal voice.

- diversity in perspectives, including diversity of race, culture, income and politics.

- covering the world and stories that aren't being told, including heartwarming and quirky stories. (For instance, our wonderful digital producer said:

"I always feel it's a True As It Happens Day when I wrote one story that's deadly serious and heartwrenching, and one story that's completely silly and meaningless." We agreed that on a good day, AIH encompasses the entire human experience.)

If you love chase producing and want to put the most interesting people on the radio, come learn from us.

Cross Country Checkup A CCCU intern gets to do it all. From pitching, chasing and writing scripts....to actually working on the team as the show goes to air LIVE. In fact, we have been experimenting with simulcasting with CBC News Network....so we're even expanding into TV. A CCCU intern will be able to say they produced items and helped put a live radio and possibly TV show to air by the end of their internship. We also offer entry level shifts for screeners and digital production assistants beyond the internship.

The Current This is the best program and the best team, which is a great place to learn, BUT ONLY IF someone is allowed to be in the building.

Day 6 Day 6 is a small team covering a wide range of stories in creative ways. You'll get a chance to pitch, chase, write, edit and package content for radio and the web.

The Doc Project The Doc Project is a weekly CBC radio show and podcast. In our original documentaries, you will meet people, go places, learn things, feel things, and be surprised. We explore the big picture through the people living it. The Doc Project: Canadian stories you can't stop thinking about.

Our documentaries have won awards at the New York Festivals and the Gabriels. We have been finalists for CAJ (Canadian Association of Journalists) and RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association) Canada awards.

Ideas

Now or Never (Winnipeg) Now or Never is an award-winning show that jumps into the action with Canadians who are about to make a change in their lives, big or small.

As an intern, you always have your eyes and ears open for people who are in the middle of a 'now or never' moment. You are a dogged chaser, relentless about tracking down guests and fearless about getting personal. As an idea-generating machine, you come up with original and focused story ideas and pitch them effectively in meetings. You love coming up with creative treatments for all platforms, including digital and social. And you are experienced in gathering sound and images in the field and passionate about weaving those elements into a compelling arc.

q

Quirks and Quarks If you're interested in science or science journalism, we're a pretty much unique opportunity in radio. Our team has a wealth of experience in radio, print and TV/Video. We typically look for students who have some science background prior to journalism school.

The Sunday Magazine The Sunday Magazine is radio to savour. It's a lively, wide ranging, long-form program that responds to the week that was and the one ahead. It reflects a true magazine format by covering what Canadians care about – culture, health, media, politics, the environment, the economy, breaking news, and more. It introduces new voices and fresh perspectives that represent Canada as it is today, via conversations with newsmakers, cultural icons, big thinkers and up-and-comers, regular contributors, tape segments and field pieces. The 2-hour magazine format allows for a range of experience for interns - from pitching stories that are a part of the weekly news cycle, producing interviews with newsmakers, authors and other high profile guests, working with tape and finding stories that are 'off the beaten path.

Tapestry Tapestry exists to investigate what it means to be human. We go deep into the messy, complicated, and sometimes absurd nature of our lives through the lenses of psychology, philosophy, and religion and spirituality. You'll hear surprising conversations and rediscover your connection to something larger than yourself.

What on Earth (Vancouver) What On Earth is a small but dynamic team. If you punch above your weight, want to learn all aspects of podcast and radio production, and take direction well we welcome you with open arms. We live and explore all things climate change related, so a deep interest and understanding of climate science and all the nuance around it is a big asset.

White Coat, Black Art White Coat, Black Art is an award-winning program that reveals the culture of medicine and the health care system from both sides of the gurney. Our team is small but strong, with a big heart. Our stories are refreshing, informative and honest. If you have a background in health, and a passion for storytelling and research, you're just what the doctor ordered! We'd welcome original pitches that could be developed for radio, social and web.

Podcasts CBC Podcasts is a team of passionate individuals who are energetic, committed, and motivated to make premium quality work that stands out in a borderless and highly competitive podcast landscape. We are an entrepreneurial and nimble group that is growing alongside a rapidly expanding and evolving industry. We value and seek out a diversity of voices and stories that are representative of all Canadians, and we want to take those voices to the world stage.

Entertainment: Podcast Playlist Our interns tend to be specifically passionate about the podcast industry. If you want to be a chase producer, or if working in news is your main interest - this will not be the right placement for you. Our interns do a lot of production work (audio editing in ProTools/Dalet), writing for radio & podcasts and curation.

CBC Comedy: Because News Because News is CBC's weekly news quiz, where host Gavin Crawford quizzes comedians about the headlines. It's one of CBC's most popular radio shows and podcasts. The goal of the show is to be informative, fun and satirical. Interns will get the opportunity to be creative by joining the writers room and making content for social media. The intern will also have the opportunity to pitch stories, fact-check and assist with our live studio taping. If you enjoy entertaining Canadians with facts, this is the gig for you!

CBC Books Interns for CBC Books must be avid readers who are interested in primarily digital journalism. There will be some opportunities to make audio and possibly video, but 99% of the work will be digital based: writing stories, managing social media, etc. They must have a keen interest in Canadian literature and a desire to learn about arts and culture journalism and programming.

MULTIPLATFORM

Business Content Unit We are CBC's business, tech and consumer news. It would be mutually beneficial to have an intern placed with us. The intern would be have the opportunity to pitch consumer focused - tech/social media/business stories and work with our team to write/research/produce the stories.

Education and Entertainment Two small and mighty teams, Entertainment and education content on radio, TV and digital capture current day trends, topics of tensions and features looking from a Canadian perspective.

Health, Science and Environment The Health, Science and Environment content units are specialized reporting teams providing stories for digital, radio and television platforms and programs. We work with daily news, current affairs, newsletters, digital interactives and podcasts.

NETWORK RADIO NEWS

Syndicated Audio We are a daily current affairs unit that serves local morning, afternoon and weekend morning programs. If you have a strong interest in chase producing, this is a great opportunity to develop those chops.

World at Six World at Six is a flagship radio news program. Tackling the big domestic and international issues of the day we provide sound rich story telling and analysis of the day's events.

World Report World Report is a small but mighty team, bringing Canadians what they need to know to start their day. The hours are gruelling, but the work is satisfying. We work fast and furious to hit our first early morning deadlines, we check in with correspondents around the world, and when news breaks or there's a major development, we pivot on the spot to bring our 1-million-daily listeners the latest. This is a great place to dive in and try news with a team of people who love to talk about the craft of audio storytelling. We are always looking for new producers who can fill in at our show.

The World This Hour We are Canada's only round the clock hourly radio newscast, and working here requires every skill needed for producing any kind of audio content. Editorial judgment, writing, working with reporters, vetting script, finding and editing audio, all under fast hourly deadlines. We are heard on CBC Radio One, Two and every imaginable phone or device.

The World This Weekend We're a 30 min program that offers a mix of news of the day and longer features from across Canada and around the world -- the kinds of stories you won't see anywhere else

LOCAL TORONTO - RADIO CURRENT AFFAIRS

Metro Morning We are fast-paced, daily radio show that is steeped in the GTA and the news of the day. We are a small team and need all the help we can get. We mentor and train interns so that after a few weeks they are similar to associate producers - they pitch, chase and produce segments, and if time (and COVID) allows they can gather tape and edit items. We want to hit the ground running, so interns should come to their first meeting ready to pitch story ideas that are a fit for Metro Morning.

Here and Now Fast paced show, puts intern to work right away, small supportive team.

Ontario Morning Daily news based current affairs show covering central Ont from Cornwall to Owen Sound, with Kingston, Barrie, and Peterborough as our major centres. With such variety in communities, we offer opportunities to chase a wide range of stories, from hard/breaking news and current events to fun features and human interest stories. Focus is on finding and assessing grassroots, diverse voices, original stories and fresh angles on reported news. Creativity and a sense of fun are as valued as journalistic rigour, and because the team is small there is opportunity to learn a wide range of skills, with support and mentoring at hand .

Fresh Air

For Toronto Enterprise and Toronto Digital see below

NEWS NETWORK

News Network News Network is CBC's home for breaking news and love event coverage. You learn all the skills required for a solid professional foundation: writing, chase, producing and how to program and work in a control room.

News Network: Canada Tonight One hour on News Network that allows for the news and conversations about the news. Interns rountinely pitch ideas as they learn about how to create a daily program.

News Network: Weekends We plan, chase, and eventually cover daily news each and every week. Our interns are encouraged to research and pitch story treatments which is valuable experience that translates to any news operation. We also react to and cover breaking news as it happens on weekends. This means our interns also get first-hand experience working in the most fast-paced newsroom possible.

INVESTIGATIVE / ENTERPRISE

Investigative Unit We do original, high impact stories for all platforms, examining events through an investigative lens. It is exciting, challenging, rewarding, enriching work that allows people to connect with all branches of newsgathering.

The Fifth Estate We are CBC's premiere investigative documentary program, entering it's 47th season. The work we do requires commitment to the principals of investigative journalism: research, rigour and accountability. It provides a unique opportunity to work alongside the top investigative journalists in the country.

Marketplace CBC Marketplace is Canada's premiere consumer investigative program - working with us will you investigative skills and resources, and requires smart, flexible, research heavy-hitters who are ready to pitch consumer stories of interest to all Canadians.

Toronto Enterprise We provide original and investigative all platform stories to local Toronto news shows

NETWORK NEWS AND POLITICS

The National The National offers a variety of experience: from the talk team, to the social team to the desk and video teams - and a variety of editorial coverage including news and current affairs, regional and Canadian and world news. The National is an ideal place for an intern to learn how the CBC works and a place to gain good experience in top notch journalism.

Rosie Barton Live Rosemary Barton Live' is a Sunday morning politics show, that regularly breaks political news and sets the agenda for the week ahead. Chief political correspondent, Rosemary Barton and her team deliver a weekly dose of compelling conversations and need-to-know political news and issues affecting Canadians by tackling the latest political headlines through the lens of the political players and the people living them.

Parliamentary Bureau, The House (Ottawa) The Parliamentary Bureau in Ottawa is a competitive and demanding work environment. An internship here represents the opportunity to work alongside some of the best journalists in the country and to learn from them. An internship with Power & Politics would mean the opportunity to be involved in a three-hour live daily political news program, and the chance to chase guests, write q lines, and see your work come to life each day. It is an extremely supportive group of people who like to share what they know about journalism.

Power & Politics (Ottawa) Power & Politics is the best political show, covering federal, prov & municipal politics in Canada. The team that knows the players, the policies and the political strategies at play in the decisions that affect the lives of every Canadian, every day.

TECHNICAL HYBRID Note: These are all Journalistic internship but geared to people who also excel in various technical areas

VJ / Cameras / Audio

Graphic Design

News Labs The News Labs team is a group of developers and designers behind the CBC's election tools. We also develop interactive pieces for features, all of the COVID tracking pages and are constantly looking for new interactive ways to tell stories.

DIGITAL / SOCIAL

CBC Kids News At CBC Kids we are building a legacy product for tweens. CBC Kids News is a digital news service that raises kids' voices, reflects their world back to them and helps provide context so that they can better understand the stories, issues and events that impact their lives. We don't mean to brag but we are a FUN team. We are a mix of adults and kids from across the country. Together we cover real news that kids care about. We take pride in providing a safe space for kids while working on trending and timely stories.

Front Burner Front Burner is the country's leading Canadian daily news podcast. It's an opportunity to earn valuable news podcasting experience.

Toronto - Digital CBC Toronto runs one of the busiest and best news websites in the country, covering both local breaking news and features and all of the latest developments at Queen's Park (home of the Ontario government). If you join our team, expect to write about a huge range of topics and always be prepared to respond to major breaking news events. We're looking for people who are dedicated to the craft or writing, who communicate well with a big team and who are hungry to learn -- digital news is always changing, so there are so many possibilities!

Social Media