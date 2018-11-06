Audio

Jillian Saulnier makes history

Jillian Saulnier - alongside her teammate Blayre Turnbull - became the first two women from Nova Scotia to play Olympic hockey, bringing home a silver medal at the 2018 winter games in PyeongChang. In this week's episode of POV, Jillian opens up about the humbling nature of her Olympic journey, what her medal means to her, and how a mix of "adrenaline and tape" allowed her to remain on the ice despite a torn MCL.