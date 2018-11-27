Audio

Jesse Lumsden on meaning and legacy

Jesse Lumsden's career has spanned the NFL, CFL, and three Olympic Bobsled campaigns. When people talk about being a pure athlete - he's what they mean. So it is kind of amazing to learn that one of Canada's most respected sportsmen, has been denied Super bowls, Grey cups, Vanier cups, and Olympic hardware. Does missing those big ticket team wins haunt him? Absolutely. But Lumsden points out - the absence of a victory does not mean the presence of a failure. As an athlete, his conscience is clean as can be. He has given himself every possible preparation and opportunity to succeed. If that sounds like he's saying the medals are not as important as the process of getting there... well, he probably is.