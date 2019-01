Live

Jerry Dias update on the #SaveOshawaGM campaign LIVE

Unifor national president Jerry Dias discusses the Save Oshawa GM campaign, which calls on General Motors to reverse its decision to close the Oshawa Assembly Plant.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias discusses the Save Oshawa GM campaign, which calls on General Motors to reverse its decision to close the Oshawa Assembly Plant. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories