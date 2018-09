Video

Jeremy Dutcher on voices from the past

Polaris Music Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher talks about the 'profoundly transformational moment in my life' when he first got to listen to archival recordings of his people speaking Wolastoq, and 'really hear what these voices had to tell me.' 2:07

