Jeremy Dutcher on story telling

Jeremy Dutcher talks to Shelagh Rogers about stories and storytelling and what inspires his music. They spoke live on stage at the Baumann Centre for Pacific Opera Victoria. Jeremy performed there later that evening with songs from his award winning album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa. Special thanks to The First People's Cultural Council, The Victoria Native Friendship Centre and Pacific Opera Victoria.

