Skip to Main Content
Jeremy Dutcher in concert
News·Audio

Jeremy Dutcher in concert

Jeremy Dutcher is a classically trained operatic tenor, and member of the Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick. He won the 2018 Polaris Prize for his album, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, which combined his own compositions with archival recordings in his language, Wolastoqey. Today, we're listening to highlights of his recent concert at the Spirit Song Festival in St. John's, Newfoundland.
Jeremy Dutcher is a classically trained operatic tenor, and member of the Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick. He won the 2018 Polaris Prize for his album, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, which combined his own compositions with archival recordings in his language, Wolastoqey. Today, we're listening to highlights of his recent concert at the Spirit Song Festival in St. John's, Newfoundland. 54:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|