Jeremy Dutcher in concert

Jeremy Dutcher is a classically trained operatic tenor, and member of the Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick. He won the 2018 Polaris Prize for his album, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, which combined his own compositions with archival recordings in his language, Wolastoqey. Today, we're listening to highlights of his recent concert at the Spirit Song Festival in St. John's, Newfoundland.

