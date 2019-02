Audio

Jenny Kay Dupuis wanted her book to be available in the language her grandmother was punished for speaking

When Nipissing author Jenny Kay Dupuis co-wrote I Am Not a Number, she knew that she wanted to have it translated into the Nbising dialect of Nishnaabemwin, the language that her grandmother was forbidden to speak at residential school.

