Skip to Main Content
Jen Sookfong Lee on Can't Lit
Audio

Jen Sookfong Lee on Can't Lit

Jen Sookfong Lee talks to Shelagh Rogers about her Can't Lit podcast.
Jen Sookfong Lee talks to Shelagh Rogers about her Can't Lit podcast. 10:13
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|