Skip to Main Content
Jeffrey Collins and David Crary - The Associated Press

Jeffrey Collins and David Crary

The Associated Press

    Latest from Jeffrey Collins and David Crary

    CBC Investigates

    Ontario won't allow cannabis cafes — for now — as health officials raise concerns

    Health experts from across the province and business groups are completely at odds on whether or not Doug Ford’s government should broaden the number of places pot can be sold and smoked, documents obtained by CBC Toronto show.
    Canada Toronto

    Think COVID-19 can stop this Toronto therapy dog? Think again

    This is a story about the novel coronavirus. But it’s a happy one. That’s because it’s about a dog, and as her owner says: "a dog brings joy to everybody."
    Canada Toronto

    Sidewalk Labs cancels plan to build high-tech neighbourhood in Toronto amid COVID-19

    Sidewalk Labs, a Google-affiliated company, is abandoning its plan to build a high-tech neighbourhood on Toronto’s waterfront, citing what it calls unprecedented economic uncertainty.
    Canada Toronto

    Photo radar delay leaves advocate worried pedestrian safety taking backseat to COVID-19

    Speeding drivers whipping past photo radar machines outside Toronto schools or near seniors' areas will not be automatically ticketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
    Canada Toronto

    Amid COVID-19, city spending $300K to outsource street-sweeping work

    The city is contracting out $300,000 worth of spring street-sweeping work to companies running vehicles that likely violate Toronto’s own environmental standards, while also relying on 17 of its own sweepers that were expected to be scrapped by now.
    Canada Toronto

    Ontario shelves plan for full 2020 budget amid COVID-19 uncertainty

    Ontario's finance minister says the province will release a fiscal update rather than a complete 2020 budget next week as COVID-19 continues to cause anxiety and uncertainty. 
    Canada Toronto

    Cash grab or necessity? Ontarians sound off on photo radar

    Doug Ford's government asked Ontarians what they thought about bringing back photo radar — and while many angrily called it a "cash grab," twice as many were in favour of using cameras to automatically ticket speeding drivers.
    Canada Toronto

    Thanks and congratulations pour in for Matt Galloway, Toronto's 'incredible' Metro Morning host

    Many Torontonians count Metro Morning's host as a friend, even if they’ve never met him. Now, they're saying congratulations and thank you after CBC Radio announced he is moving to The Current.
    Canada Toronto

    Toronto spending between $37-$89K per vehicle more than other cities on new street sweepers

    Toronto is spending tens of thousands of dollars more than other cities, including Hamilton, on its new fleet of street sweepers. It's "way too much," a source told CBC Toronto.
    Canada Toronto

    Toronto's street sweeper fleet is struggling, but still has plenty to clean

    Toronto's streets are dirty enough that the city's depleted sweepers are still picking up nearly as much waste as the year they were put into service.
    Canada Toronto

    Toronto's streets are getting dirtier, and the city doesn't have the sweepers to keep up

    The City of Toronto is struggling to clean its expressways and local roads due to ongoing maintenance issues with its fleet of aging street sweepers, leaving residents breathing in dirtier air and more road waste flowing into Lake Ontario.
    Canada Toronto

    Province reveals its Toronto transit priorities, sparking concern at city hall

    New letters from Doug Ford’s government say it wants to speed up the takeover of Toronto’s transit system and envisions major changes to future expansions like the Scarborough subway and relief line.
    Canada Toronto

    Actor Boyd Banks sorry for licking CBC reporter on live TV, says there's 'no excuse' for his actions

    A Canadian actor and comedian has apologized after kissing and licking a CBC Toronto reporter during a live on-air report in an incident the CBC is condemning as "unacceptable."
    Canada Toronto

    Drake made '6ix' a thing in Toronto, but he just lost his bid to trademark it

    Drake doesn't own the 6ix — at least, he doesn’t own that trademark after a decision from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).
    Canada Toronto

    Ford government wants public feedback on private, corner store alcohol sales

    The Ontario government is asking for public feedback on the idea of letting private companies and corner stores sell alcohol.
    Canada Toronto

    now