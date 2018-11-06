Jean-Yves Duclos announces anti-poverty initiative LIVE
Live
Jean-Yves Duclos announces anti-poverty initiative LIVE
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development wants to reduce the rate of poverty in Canada by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of the current decade, which would require almost 850,000 fewer people living in poverty in 2020 compared to five years earlier.
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development wants to reduce the rate of poverty in Canada by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of the current decade, which would require almost 850,000 fewer people living in poverty in 2020 compared to five years earlier. 0:00