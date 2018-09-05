A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck 112 km southeast of Sapporo, Japan, at a depth of 66 km, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Wednesday.

The offshore earthquake has not caused a tsunami, according to the USGS.

strong <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/earthquake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#earthquake</a> shakes Hokkaido, Japan Region 13 min ago. More info at: <a href="https://t.co/cjQlmbimcT">https://t.co/cjQlmbimcT</a> <a href="https://t.co/5WGgonaXha">pic.twitter.com/5WGgonaXha</a> —@LastQuake

Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Hokkaido, Japan region Sep-05 18:07 UTC, updates <a href="https://t.co/ivxy5S1c6o">https://t.co/ivxy5S1c6o</a> —@USGSBigQuakes

More to come