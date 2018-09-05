Skip to Main Content
Powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits southeast of Sapporo, Japan
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck southeast of Sapporo, Japan, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Wednesday.

Quake didn't cause tsunami, U.S Geological Survey says

Thomson Reuters ·

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck 112 km southeast of Sapporo, Japan, at a depth of 66 km, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Wednesday. 

The offshore earthquake has not caused a tsunami, according to the USGS.

More to come

