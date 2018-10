Audio

'It still stings': The quest to eliminate race-based mascots from schools in Michigan

If you travel down Interstate 94 near Paw Paw, Mich., you'll see a massive billboard with nothing more than a definition on it. 53 school and recreational sports teams in that state still have race-based team names and mascots.

