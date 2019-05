News · Audio

'It's not a fairytale': Why a woman remains torn about desire to meet her biological father

Julie Green's biological father was never in her life, leaving her with questions about the potential health risks contained in her own genetic history. So she got genetic testing done. Beyond discovering the information she was after, she tells Piya how the test has her thinking about the risks and benefits of going further... and reaching out to the father she's never known.

