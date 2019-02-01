Audio

'It is very hard living': What it's like to be homeless in rural Alberta

Grace Richards resides in Conklin, Alberta, a largely Métis community about an hour and a half south of Fort McMurray. She's currently living in a trailer on someone else's land, leaving her at risk of being asked to leave any day. Grace speaks with Piya about her area's housing crisis, how rural homelessness looks different than in urban areas, and why she thinks we need to re-frame homelessness among Indigenous people.

