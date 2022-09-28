Iran's president to speak to nation amid protests over young woman's death

Hardline President Ebrahim Raisi planned a television address to the nation on Wednesday amid a tide of anti-government unrest in Iran, with protesters chanting "death to the dictator," after the death of a young woman in police custody.

Despite a growing death toll and a fierce crackdown by security forces using tear gas, clubs and, in some cases, live ammunition, social media videos showed Iranians persisting with protests, often calling for the end of the Islamic clerical establishment's more than four decades in power.

Still, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that a collapse of the Islamic Republic seems remote in the near-term since its leaders are determined not to show the kind of weakness they believe sealed the fate of the U.S.-backed Shah in 1979.

Raisi, who last week said the protests over Mahsa Amini's death were unacceptable "acts of chaos," will speak to the nation later in the day, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

WATCH | Mahsa Amini's death prompts worldwide protests:

Protests held around the world after death of Mahsa Amini in Iran Duration 0:51 Protesters in Greece cut their hair and set fire to a headscarf on Saturday after the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran's morality police. Demonstrators also gathered in Washington and Berlin to show solidarity with those protesting in Iran.

Angry demonstrations in 80 cities

"The president will talk about the most important domestic and foreign issues facing the country in his live TV interview tonight," ISNA said, without elaborating.

Angry demonstrations have spread to over 80 cities nationwide since the Sept. 13 death of 22-year-old Amini, after she was arrested for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Amini, who was from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, died in hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first big show of dissent on Iran's streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.

"We will fight, we will die, we will take Iran back," chanted protesters in Tehran's Ekbatan neighbourhood, a video posted on Twitter showed.

A video from the southeastern port city of Chabahar showed riot police firing tear gas to disperse protesters who chanted "Death to [Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei."

State media said 41 people, including members of the police and a pro-government militia, have died during the protests. Iranian human rights groups have reported a higher toll.

Celebrities, soccer players, artists support protests

Dozens of Iranian celebrities, soccer players and artists — inside and outside the country — have backed the demonstrations. Iran's hardline judiciary said it will press charges against them, according to state media.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighbouring northern Iraq, where an official said nine people were killed.

Iranian authorities have accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of igniting the unrest, particularly in the northwest where most of Iran's over 10 million Kurds live.

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on Sept. 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. (AFP/Getty Images)

Washington condemned Iran's use of ballistic missiles and drone attacks against the Iraqi Kurdistan region and called it "an unjustified violation of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Videos posted on activist Twitter account 1500tasvir, with 145,000 followers, showed students at Shiraz Medical School protesting against Amini's death and demanding the release of students arrested since the eruption of protests.

Early on Wednesday, a video showed protesters in Tehran chanting "Mullahs get lost!" "Death to the dictator!" and "Death to the leader [Khamenei] because of all these years of crime!"

Tehran blames U.S., some European countries

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of videos on social media.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called on Iran's clerical rulers to "fully respect the rights to freedom of opinion, expression, peaceful assembly and association."

UN human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday reports indicated "hundreds have also been arrested, including human rights defenders, lawyers, civil society activists and at least 18 journalists."

Amini's death has drawn widespread international condemnation while Iran has blamed, in addition to Kurdish dissidents, "thugs" linked to "foreign enemies" for the unrest.

Tehran has accused the United States and some European countries of using the unrest to try to destabilize the Islamic Republic.