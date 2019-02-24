Audio

Inuk NHL player Jordin Tootoo on life after going 'All the Way'

Jordin Tootoo doesn't watch much hockey anymore - but reflecting on his storied career as the first Inuk to play in the NHL, he's reminded of how it saved him.

Social Sharing

Jordin Tootoo doesn't watch much hockey anymore - but reflecting on his storied career as the first Inuk to play in the NHL, he's reminded of how it saved him. 38:25

Popular Now Find more popular stories