Interview - Katharine Hayhoe and Mark Jaccard
As one decade ends and another begins, atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe and sustainable energy economist Mark Jaccard join Chris Hall to highlight the urgent and specific actions needed from everyday citizens and governments alike because the evidence is clear: doing nothing isn’t an option.
