Audio

International Women's Day

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode of Reclaimed is all about celebrating the voices and the leadership of Indigenous women. Women play such a pivotal and integral role in the world we live, and it's all our duties to uplift and empower them -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he shares songs to honour the power and lives of our sisters, mothers, daughters, aunties, and grandmothers and the women, queer, trans, and 2-spirit people that are the true leaders of our families and our nations.

Social Sharing

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode of Reclaimed is all about celebrating the voices and the leadership of Indigenous women. Women play such a pivotal and integral role in the world we live, and it's all our duties to uplift and empower them -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he shares songs to honour the power and lives of our sisters, mothers, daughters, aunties, and grandmothers and the women, queer, trans, and 2-spirit people that are the true leaders of our families and our nations. 53:29

Popular Now Find more popular stories