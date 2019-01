Audio

Innovative program recruits future Indigenous teachers from high school classrooms

An issue echoed by teachers across the country is the need for more Indigenous teachers in classrooms. A new program launched by the Winnipeg School Division, Indspire and the University of Manitoba is doing just that, and recruiting students while they're still in high school.

