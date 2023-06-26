'It's really important to celebrate': Bilijk to host first Pride event

For Jesse Sabattis, who identifies as gay and two-spirit, his home community of Bilijk, or Kingsclear First Nation, will hit an important milestone for 2SLGBTQ youth.

On Wednesday the community will host its first Pride celebrations. Among the activities planned are a barbecue, five different speakers will appear and members of the 2SLGBTQ community will discuss the programming they'd like to see in Bilijk.

"Having Pride events like this, it's really important to celebrate and to show that we are OK, we're good to be ourselves and to celebrate ourselves," said Sabattis, research and ethics co-ordinator with the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance.

Sabattis still remembers when Wolastoqey grandmother, Alma Brooks and grand council chief Ron Tremblay said two-spirit people always had a place in community and ceremony.

"I was a lost person growing up, being suppressed, hiding myself," Sabattis said.

"[When they said that,] it was like a lighthouse... [they] said, yeah, I see you, I know who you are, you're safe here to be yourself and that we'll make space for you."

It was a pivotal moment for the Wolastoqey man, who uses he/him pronouns.

Sabattis said he was afraid to come out because he saw homophobic graffiti and heard slurs and jokes growing up.

But since 2012 he said a more welcoming environment in Bilijk, 13 kilometres from Fredericton, has emerged.

He said by celebrating Pride with others from the community it will create a more freeing space.

"It's a beautiful thing to see those seeds being thrown out and then grown and nursed," said Sabbatis.

Spasaqsit Posesom (Ron Tremblay) is the traditional grand chief of the Wolastoqey nation and said two spirit people have always had a place in their nation and ceremonies. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Grand Council chief Ron Tremblay, Spasaqsit Possesom, said he's happy to hear the community is celebrating Pride this year.

"I think it's a long time coming that our two-spirit people are recognized and they are part of our ceremonies, our walk able life, our society, because they were always there," said Tremblay.

Last week, he released a statement calling on the Wolastoqey Nation to address, among other topics, homophobia in the sweat lodge.

"I have attended ceremonies where I have heard men joke and make fun of (two-spirit people) right before going into a sweat, around a sacred fire or in a sacred circle," the Grand Chief's statement said.

"This is pure evil and hate mongering toward people who have been marginalized for centuries."

Tremblay said he learned from his teachers, Harry LaPorte and Gwen Bear, that two-spirit people were always a part of Wolastoqew communities.

He wasn't sure of the Wolastoqey word for two-spirit but shared the different pronouns in the language. Nil- me Kil- you and Nekom- she/he/that person.

Amanda Poirier is a registered nurse with the Bilijk Wellness Centre and said the pride event is important to support mental health of 2SLGBTQ community members. (submitted by Amanda Poirier )

Amanda Poirier is a registered nurse with Bilijk Wellness Centre and helped organize the Pride event. She said the event is about addressing mental health challenges for LGBTQ2S community members.

"Anything that can make [people] feel more accepted and loved and less alone can potentially be life saving," said Poirier.

Sabattis said he's also hoping to put together a community Gay/Straight alliance and people can sign up during the celebrations.