Winnipeg store aims to fill demand for ribbon skirts and regalia

After noticing a growing demand on social media for ribbon skirts, April Tawipisim decided to fulfil a longtime dream by opening a store selling Indigenous wear and jewelry in Winnipeg.

"I go on Facebook and I see a lot of women . . . and men looking for shirts, ribbon skirts. And I just feel like there's a resurgence of our culture, of our people wanting to come back and, you know, be Native again," she said.

Tawipisim is Woodland Cree from Barren Lands First Nation almost 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg, and has spent most of her life living in northern Manitoba.

On Tuesday, she opened the doors of her store Turtle Woman Indigenous Wear at 1116 Portage Ave., which sells fabric, broadcloth for ceremonies, crafts, powwow regalia and ribbon skirts.

April Tawipisim says she wears a ribbon skirt everyday and that it makes her feel proud to be an Indigenous woman. (Lenard Monkman/CBC)

"The idea was to bring back the culture to our people — the children, the young people and even adults like myself," said Tawipisim.

Her mother was a student at Sturgeon Landing Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan, and at Assiniboia Indian Residential School in Winnipeg.

She said because of the experience at the schools, her family spent a lot of time at church. As an adult, she wanted to know more about her cultural identity.

"I didn't start wearing ribbon skirts until, I don't know, 10 years ago," said Tawipism.

"I reclaimed my identity as a Cree woman. I started going to sweats and powwows and learning my culture, and reclaiming my grandfather's name."

Marilyn Harris, April's sister, has been helping out part time at the store as a seamstress. (Lenard Monkman/CBC)

In northern Manitoba, Tawipisim worked in management positions, human resources, education counselling and also went to business school.

"I've always wanted to own my own business," said Tawipisim.

She moved to Winnipeg last year and when COVID-19 slowed everything down, she worked on her sewing skills and started creating a stock of ribbon skirts, shirts and jingle dresses.

"I thought, now's the time to open the shop here in Winnipeg and so I went through the process and everything seemed to fall into place," she said.

Bella and Candace Skead, visiting the city from Wauzhushk Onigum near Kenora, Ont., heard about the store from a friend and stopped by to purchase a ribbon skirt. (Lenard Monkman/CBC)

Tawipisim chose the name for her business in honour of her late mother, who loved to collect turtle ornaments.

Her daughter and her sister Marilyn Harris are helping her keep up with the demand for ribbon skirts.

"That was her dream to open up a store and I was there beside her to be able to help her in any way I can," said Harris, who is working as a part-time seamstress.