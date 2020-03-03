Wet'suwet'en, B.C. and Canada sign MOU on negotiations for legal recognition of title

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation have signed a memorandum of understanding with B.C. and Canada that sets the path for negotiations on legal recognition of their title to 22,000 square kilometres of traditional territory.

Effective immediately, the MOU commits Canada and B.C. to recognize that rights and title are held by house groups within the Wet'suwet'en Nation, "under their system of governance."

The Wet'suwet'en governance system, which pre-dates Canada, is rooted in the feast hall and organized around a clan and house system in which different house groups hold authority over specific sections of territory.

The MOU states "There will be no impact on rights and interests pertaining to land until jurisdiction is transferred to the Wet'suwet'en."

The MOU signing comes 23 years after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on the Delgamuukw-Gisday'wa case brought forward by Gitxsan and Wet'suwe'ten hereditary chiefs who were seeking recognition of ownership and jurisdiction over their respective territories.

The Supreme Court concluded that Aboriginal title had not been extinguished when the region became part of Canada but did not actually legally recognize the nations' title — instead it ordered a new trial but also encouraged negotiation between the First Nations, B.C. and Canada.