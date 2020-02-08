Police action in Wet'suwet'en territory sparks solidarity actions nationwide

Police action on Wet'suwet'en territory in northern B.C. has triggered solidarity actions across the country with railway blockades as well as occupations of government offices.

RCMP began enforcing an injunction order against those blocking construction on the Coastal GasLink pipeline last Thursday. The Wet'suwet'en have established camps along the road, including the Unist'ot'en healing village that began as a Wet'suwet'en-operated checkpoint on the road in 2009, preventing people working on the pipeline from accessing the territory.

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline project has received approval from the province, and 20 First Nations band councils have signed agreements in support of the project, including five of the six band councils in the Wet'suwet'en nation. However, the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say those band councils are only responsible for the territory within their individual reserves because their authority comes only from the Indian Act.

B.C.

Indigenous youth have been occupying the front steps of the B.C Legislature in Victoria since Thursday at noon and say they will not leave until the government ends the RCMP action in Wet'suwet'en territory.

A CN railway line has been blocked near New Hazelton, B.C., since Saturday by 15 people. The line has been closed since 3 p.m. Saturday, affecting all rail traffic in and out of Prince Rupert and Kitimat, according to CN Rail.

About a dozen protesters blocked access to the Port of Delta on Sunday. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Two ports in the Vancouver area were blocked by Wet'suwet'en supporters. On Sunday they were served with an Injunction order to stop blocking the Port of Vancouver and the Port of Delta. Police arrested 34 demonstrators at the Port of Vancouver at Hastings and Clark streets early Monday.

Alberta

On Friday, almost 100 people went into the lobby of Canada Place in Edmonton calling for the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) to divest their 65 per cent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Saskatchewan

A group of 75 people were blocking the Albert Street bridge in Regina on Saturday when a car pushed its way through the crowd.

Police in Regina are investigating after a car drove through a group of protesters in Regina over the weekend. 0:50

There were no injuries reported and the police are now investigating, but no charges have been laid.

The blockade held up traffic for approximately 40 minutes.

Manitoba

Youth from Winnipeg have been occupying Liberal MP and Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal's constituency office since last Tuesday.

On Friday, dozens of people held a rally outside of the RCMP D Division office and briefly shut down traffic on Portage Avenue.

Ontario

Via Rail service affected

In Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, passenger and freight rail traffic have been stopped for five days along one of the busiest rail corridors in Canada.

Mohawks from Tyendinaga moved a dump truck with a snowplow toward a rail line in a protest Thursday supporting the Wet'suwet'en opponents of a natural gas pipeline. (Submitted by Oyohserase Maracle)

The blockade near Belleville, Ont., is still affecting passenger train service between Toronto and Montreal, and Toronto and Ottawa.

On Friday, CN Rail obtained an injunction from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, which was served to demonstrators by CN police on Saturday afternoon.

Building occupations

Twenty Indigenous youth and allies have occupied the Ministry of Justice building in Ottawa.

About 20 youth are occupying the lobby of Justice Canada in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en. They say they won’t leave until they meet with Justice Minister Lametti. <a href="https://t.co/s4YJgxCn7i">pic.twitter.com/s4YJgxCn7i</a> —@CBCOlivia

A news release issued Monday said the youth and allies will continue their occupation "until RCMP stand down, the demands of the hereditary leadership of the Wet'suwet'en peoples is respected, and all land defenders are released and cleared of all charges."

Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth have also occupied the Minister of Indigenous Crown Relations Carolyn Bennett's Toronto constituency office.

Quebec

Since Saturday, people from Kahnawake Mohawk territory have been blocking commuter rail tracks which has resulted in suspended service on Exo's Candiac line.

Nova Scotia

Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth occupied Liberal MP Andy Fillmore's office in Halifax.