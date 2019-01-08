Rallies supporting Wet'suwet'en anti-pipeline camps expected across Canada

Rallies have been organized across Canada on Tuesday in support of people from a northern B.C. First Nation who have been preventing a pipeline company from accessing their traditional territory.

In Ottawa, around 100 people gathered on Parliament Hill. Some held signs saying "Oh Canada, respect Native rights" and "The RCMP, proudly suppressing Indigenous rights since the 1880s." They also chanted, "This is wrong, this is wrong."

The marchers briefly shut down the street in front on Parliament Hill, drumming and singing before marching down one lane.

In Montreal, people gathered outside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Papineau constituency office.

Marchers take part in a round dance outside the U.S. embassy in Ottawa. (Jorge Barrera/CBC)

Other gatherings are planned in cities across Canada, including Halifax, Toronto, Winnipeg, Regina, Vancouver and Whitehorse.

Police break down gate at checkpoint

On Monday, RCMP entered a fortified checkpoint at the Gidimt'en camp on a forest service road near Houston, B.C. Police arrested 14 people.

The RCMP were enforcing a court injunction, granted in December, ordering people to stop preventing Coastal GasLink from gaining access to the road and a bridge.

People rally at Parliament Hill in support of the Wet'suwet'en camps in northern B.C. (Jorge Barrera/CBC)

Members of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation had established two camps along the forest service road with fortified checkpoints: Gidimt'en and Unist'ot'en. They had been preventing Coastal GasLink workers from getting through their checkpoints, asserting they can only pass if they have consent from hereditary leaders.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline is meant to transport natural gas from northeastern B.C. to the coast, where a liquefied natural gas project is scheduled for construction.

TransCanada has said it signed agreements with all First Nations along the proposed pipeline route to the $40-billion LNG Canada facility being built in Kitimat, B.C., but some hereditary chiefs say those agreements don't apply to the traditional territories.