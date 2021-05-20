Wasagaming to host Treaty 2's 150th anniversary celebrations this weekend

People in Treaty 2 territory will get a chance to see a wide variety of homegrown talent perform this Saturday as they celebrate the 150th anniversary of the treaty signing in Wasagaming, Man., this weekend.

"It's an honour to be performing for my people. To be entertaining and offering them a part of who I am and what I have been doing," said Anishinaabe country singer Gator Beaulieu.

Beaulieu, who is from Sandy Bay and Ebb and Flow First Nations, is an emerging artist in southern Manitoba, and has been busy since Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions eased earlier this summer.

He is one of a number of artists and performers with roots in Treaty 2 territory who are performing this weekend at the Anishinabe Sharing Lodge in Wasagaming, which is 218 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Beualieu said he's excited to perform in front of the people who have supported him since he was a young boy.

"I used to sing in singing competitions at treaty days or treaty events in different reserves all throughout Treaty 2 and Treaty 1," he said.

"I'm very proud of where I'm from, we're a proud people," said Beaulieu, whose ancestor Chief Broken Fingers was a signatory of Treaty 2.

Little Saskatchewan's Leonard Sumner is also on the bill for Saturday.

Leonard Sumner said that he's excited to be around people from his community this weekend. (Renee Courchene)

He performed this past weekend in Pinaymootang First Nation, and said there's a comfort level attached to playing in front of Indigenous audiences.

"It just felt so good to be around people again, and to hear people speaking the language and to hear people laughing and gathering," said Sumner, who has two ancestors that signed Treaty 2 — Richard Woodhouse and Sou-sonse.

Sumner said the region has a rich history of producing musicians, fiddle players and jiggers.

The performances on Saturday will include Tik Tok star Mikey Harris and the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers, as well as Ryan Richard, known as "Master of the Jig," and his dance partner Felicia Morrisseau.

Ryan Richard will be performing alongside his dance partner Felicia Morriseau. (Submitted by Ryan Richard)

"It's an honour to dance and be a part of this," said Richard. "The best way to make alliances is to just show the dance and have fun."

Two-day celebration

The Treaty 2 gathering was initially supposed to take place in Ebb and Flow this week, but was recently moved to the Anishinabe Sharing Lodge in Wasagaming.

The lodge will host a two-day celebration that kicks off in the morning on Friday at 9 a.m. and includes traditional ceremonies, a jingle dress special and Treaty 2 historical presentations.

"It's a celebration from our perspective," said Keeseekoowenin elder and knowledge keeper Harry Bone.

"We're going to celebrate our languages, our ceremonies, our teachings and who we are as Anishinaabe people," said Bone, who will be giving a talk on Friday called Believing in Sovereign Ways of Governing.

Marlene Davis, one of the event organizers, said there will be a special guest performance on Saturday night.

There is no admission fee for the events, which are open to people of all backgrounds to attend.