Métis veteran honoured by Korea for re-enlistment after years as a POW in Second World War

The family of veteran Urban Vermette hopes a recent award will help honour not only his life, but will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices of the countless Métis who made contributions to the Canadian military.

Vermette, who was Métis from Prince Albert, Sask., served overseas twice. First, during the Second World War where he spent nearly four years as a prisoner of war, and then later during the Korean War.

He was honoured posthumously by the South Korean government with an Ambassador of Peace medal "for overcoming pain and suffering" as a POW prior to re-enlisting to join the Korean War.

The medal, which is given to veterans of the Korean War, was presented by Consul General Deuk Hwan Kim during a ceremony last week in Hamilton.

"It is a tremendous honour," said his son Donald Vermette, who attended the ceremony along with his cousins Harvey Vermette and Albert Vermette.

They proudly wore their Métis sashes. The medal presentation came just days before Indigenous Veterans Day, which is observed every Nov. 8 as a way to separately honour Indigenous contributions to Canada's military service.

"Up until the 1970s, being called a Métis in Saskatchewan was a bad word," said Albert Vermette.

"We believe as Métis people, we have to honour our heritage also. This is the way we show respect not only to our culture, but to the Aboriginal people that gave so much in the wars."

Second World War

Urban Vermette was born in 1922, the youngest of his siblings. He enlisted in the Saskatoon Light Infantry on his 19th birthday, following in his older brothers Walter and Delore's footsteps.

All three of them ended up overseas during the Second World War.

"The brothers joined with the intent in helping their family," said Albert Vermette.

Brothers Urban and Walter Vermette, along with their parents. (Submitted by the Vermette family)

Urban Vermette was a private in the Winnipeg Grenadiers, 1st battalion. He was among 1,975 troops known as "C" Force when the Winnipeg Grenadiers and the Royal Rifles of Canada out of Quebec City were deployed to Hong Kong to reinforce the British colony.

It ended up being the first place Canadians engaged in a battle during the Second World War. The vast majority of the troops had never seen combat before.

On Dec. 8, 1941, Japanese forces invaded and overran Hong Kong's defences in 17 days, killing 290 Canadians.

Vermette and another Métis solider from Prince Albert — Robert Parenteau — were among those captured on Christmas Day.

Vermette spent time in three different POW camps in Hong Kong including Sham Shui Po Camp before being sent to Japan on Jan. 19, 1943, where he endured brutal conditions, starvation, and forced labour.

Urban Vermette, pictured 10th from the left in the second row, among Canadian POWs in a Japanese POW camp. (Veterans Affairs Canada)

The POWs were liberated in August 1945 after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki forced Japan's surrender and ended the war in the Pacific.

Returning home

Newspapers at the time said Urban Vermette was the first veteran to return home to Saskatchewan. He was 23 years old at the time.

The family kept clippings from stories written about his arrival.

Newspaper clippings that the Vermette family kept when Urban Vermette returned home after being held captive for 44 months. (Rhonda Lee Vermette)

"It's all like a dream," Vermette was quoted saying in the Sept. 18, 1945 issue of the Saskatoon Star Phoenix.

He recounted being experimented on for new treatments of tuberculosis, and working in a shipyard to help to build freighters. Prince Albert citizens turned out "en masse to welcome" him home according to a report from the Regina Leader Post.

Five years later, he re-enlisted and served with Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, 3rd Battalion with the Canadian Army's part in the United Nations Operations in Korea.

Like many veterans, Vermette rarely talked about his experiences with his family. But his daughter Judy Vermette said they caused life-long struggles.

"My dad really suffered post traumatic stress syndrome," she said.

"He was a good man. He went through a difficult time in his life and it carried through with him until the day he passed."

Vermette died in 1984 at the age of 64.

The family said his health started to fail at an early age due to the malnutrition he suffered during his 44 months in captivity.

The family said they found out more about his military service after his death through photos and newspaper clippings.

"It took a toll on him," said his son Donald Vermette.

"The mental fatigue on the young men that went overseas, they were never the same when they came back."

Urban's nephew Albert Vermette expressed similar sentiments about his own father. While Urban Vermette fought in the Pacific, his older brother Walter battled on the beaches of Normandy.

"A bomb exploded close to him and he laid on the beach for three days," said Albert Vermette of his father, Walter.

The Vermette brothers' mother received a missing in action letter about Walter.

He had suffered shrapnel wounds but went on to fight in Belgium, France, and Germany.

"When he came back . . . he never he never carried a gun again. He refused to go hunting. I had to learn from my cousins," said Albert Vermette.

Métis military contributions

It is unknown how many Métis and Inuit served in uniform but when the Second World War began, many Indigenous people answered the call of duty and enlisted. Many of them returned to serve in Korea.

This photo from the Memory Project, an initiative of Historica Canada, shows Canadian prisoners of war captured during the battle of Hong Kong, 25 December 1941. Individuals shown were part of a group sent from Hong Kong to Japan on 19 January 1943, including Urban Vermette. (Larry Stebbe/The Memory Project, Historica Canada)

The Hong Kong Veterans Commemorative Association, which is made up of families of members of "C" Force, is hoping to shed light on how many Hong Kong veterans were Indigenous.

The association has a call out for families to come forward, to identify Indigenous veterans as a part of a new recognition project. One of the challenges is that there was no formal identification on government records for Métis soldiers.

"We just don't know how many Métis were involved in the armed forces in the world wars or other conflicts," said Pamela Poitras Heinrichs, a HKVCA member.

"I'm hoping [with] our little project that maybe we'll start to learn."

Ferdinand W. Poitras as a POW in about 1943 (right), and a photo of him taken in late 1945, a few months after his return to Canada. (Submitted by Pamela Poitras Heinrichs)

Her father, Ferdinand (Fred) Poitras, a Métis veteran from St. Vital, Man., was a member of the Winnipeg Grenadiers.

The association is aware of about a dozen Indigenous Hong Kong veterans but she suspects there are far more.

"I look at it as a very small step in the reconciliation process," said Poitras Heinrichs.

"It's important that my father and the other Indigenous veterans receive recognition for it and that and that people know their history."

For the Vermette family, they hope days like National Indigenous Veterans Day will continue to recognize and remember their stories.

"[The day] instills into us that these soldiers, these Aboriginal soldiers, are not forgotten and the families are not forgotten," said Albert Vermette.