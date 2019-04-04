Trains halted in Ontario by protest in support of Wet'suwet'en pipeline opponents

Passenger trains were delayed Thursday in southern Ontario after a small group from the Tyendinaga Mohawk territory blocked rail lines in support of Wet'suwet'en camps set up to stop a natural gas pipeline in B.C.

Via Rail said in a statement late Thursday afternoon that "protests had been blocking tracks" since 2:30 p.m.and had affected six trains, but rail traffic had resumed by 4 p.m.

"Tracks are now clear of protests and have been inspected and trains are now back on the move," said Via Rail spokesperson Karl-Philip Marchand in an emailed statement.

CN spokesperson Alexandre Boulé said the protest happened on CN tracks between Shannonville and Deseronto, Ont., just east of Belleville, and that train movements were temporarily stopped as a precautionary measure.

However, Via Rail tweeted later in the evening that the line had been blocked again and was affecting passenger service.

The Ontario Provincial Police said that its provincial liaison team was meeting with the group from Tyendinaga.

OPP Sgt. Carolle Dionne said the group gathered around the tracks in support of the Wet'suwet'en anti-pipeline camps. RCMP began enforcing a court injunction against people blocking the Coastal Gaslink project on Thursday and made several arrests.

"Our members from the provincial liaison team are working with them to provide some alternative plans if they want to get their message across in support of the Wet'suwet'en issue that is lawful and peaceful," said Dionne.

A flag atop tracks near the Tyendinaga Mohawk reserve boundary. (Submitted)

Tyendinaga Mohawk Police Chief Jason Brant said at least five people were involved in the action and they had gathered by the tracks just across from the Tyendinaga Mohawk reserve boundary.

Brant said his police force is also monitoring the situation.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair's office said in a statement it was "aware of the situation" and that the federal government was "committed to protecting the constitutional right to peaceful protest."